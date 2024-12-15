Summary AI chatbots provide precise and focused answers within seconds, making them often faster than traditional search engines like Google.

AI can find extremely specific information that search engines may overlook.

While useful for routine questions, AI chatbots are inherently unreliable and should never be trusted for critical advice on medical, legal, financial, and other important matters.

When AI chatbots like ChatGPT first launched, many of us were skeptical of their accuracy. Asking AI questions was more of a party trick than a legitimate use case. Since it's been a couple of years of steady improvements, the question arises: Can we finally replace manual search with AI?

Only free versions of AI chatbots were used in the creation of this article.

AI Is Faster and More Precise Than Google

When I say "precise," I mean that chatbots rarely lose focus, regardless of how weird or specific your question is. Traditional web search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo process your query, identify keywords, and output a results page that's been sorted by relevance with the help of an algorithm.

The page results can (and usually are) highly relevant to your search query, but if you don't use the right keywords or there's nothing on the topic, you'll just get a random assortment of search results with some of your keywords thrown into the mix. If you want to find the answer, you'll have to dig deep and try a few different search queries.

In contrast, AI chatbots take only 10–15 seconds to answer your prompt. More importantly, they always stay on topic, even if they have to guess the answer by offering multiple possibilities. This is because a primary goal of LLMs is to understand the context of your prompt and attempt to interpret the prompt by any means necessary. Here's an example of a highly specific question that I couldn't find the answer to using Google, yet ChatGPT provided some plausible answers:

When I was planning to buy my new headphones recently, I checked lots of reviews online, but since I was doing this little experiment, I also figured it wouldn't hurt to ask ChatGPT what it thinks of the Sennheiser HD 599. To my surprise, the mini-review was rather thorough, and I also found it to be accurate after testing the headphones myself. My only gripe is that it slightly exaggerated the "amp dependency" aspect, as these headphones work quite well without one, though an amp can still be beneficial.

In the same vein, I discovered that my new headphones' headband is made of protein leather, a material that tends to peel off and flake after a couple of years. I didn't want that to happen with my headphones, so I looked into ways to clean and maintain my headband. Google wasn't of any help, but ChatGPT understood my question and gave me some tips that sounded legitimate: