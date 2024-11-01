Key Takeaways The iPhone 16, in its Ultramarine finish, looks unique. The handset provides a premium yet comfortable in-hand feel, thanks to a matte-finish glass back and textured aluminum frames.

The iPhone 16's screen is significantly brighter, even under direct sunlight but the 60Hz refresh rate on a flagship smartphone in 2024 doesn't feel right.

In comparison to the A15 Bionic processor, the A18 offers much more processing power. The chipset can also handle AAA video games and supports Apple Intelligence.

Accepting its breakthroughs and shortcomings, I bought the new iPhone 16 in the gorgeous Ultramarine finish. Upgrading from the iPhone 13, I've noticed quite a few changes, mostly hits and some misses. Here's how it's gone so far.

I Love How the iPhone 16 Feels in Hand

Shikhar Mehrotra / How-To Geek

Okay, I'll confess: I have a protective case for every gadget I own. Whether it's my two-year-old M1 MacBook Air, the AirPods Pro 2, or my Apple Watch Series 8. However, there's something about the iPhone 16 that makes me want to use it without a case.

With my iPhone 13, I used to have an armor case on all the time, as there wasn't anything about the phone's exterior that appealed to me. But the iPhone 16, especially in the Ultramarine finish, is in a league of its own. The textured aluminum frame and the matte finish back panel scream premium. The way the edges curve ever-so-slightly makes the phone feel more comfortable. In my opinion, this is the closest a regular iPhone has felt to a Pro iPhone.

I really like how my thumb conveniently rests over the side button while the volume rockers and the Action Button are within easy reach of my fingers. The only time I dropped the phone was while I was taking pictures for this article. It hit the floor, screen-first, from around five and a half feet (and that's not how tall I am), but the Ceramic Shield front did well, and so did the $15 screen protector.

It’s Easier to Use the iPhone 16 Under Direct Sunlight

Shikhar Mehrotra / How-To Geek

Whenever an enthusiast like me gets a new phone, he does one of two things: spend hours clicking pictures from the phone or spend hours taking pictures of the phone. Guilty as charged, I did both.

After spending so much time looking at the screen, I realized that it is significantly brighter than the iPhone 13, so much brighter that I didn't have to set it at maximum brightness, even under direct sunlight.

The 66% improvement in peak brightness shows whether you're trying to read mail on the bus or using the phone's screen as a soft light for taking pictures. And so does the ability to set the phone's brightness to a nit, a feature that I frequently use, mostly for going through my social media feed and email inbox one last time before I doze off.

But what doesn't sit well with me is the fact that my brand-new flagship smartphone still has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's just disappointing to miss a feature that should have been made standard on all iPhones in 2024.

Render Videos or Play Games, I Can Do It All

Shikhar Mehrotra / How-To Geek

I don't usually play games on a smartphone, primarily because the screen's too small, and one can't really appreciate the graphics, but the A18 processor on the iPhone 16 seems to disagree with me. Apple claims the chipset can handle AAA video games on the device.

While I couldn't test the claim, I spent some time playing popular titles like Call of Duty: Mobile on the highest settings, and the phone didn't flinch for a bit. It did start to get warm after 15 to 20 minutes of playtime, but I didn't notice a drop in performance.

I also edited a couple of videos for a friend's YouTube channel with very basic editing (adding on-screen text, transitions, background music, etc.), and the time the iPhone 16 took to render them was astonishingly fast.

The Ultrawide Camera Has Finally Caught Up

When compared to the cameras of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 16 provides a huge improvement. First, the 48MP primary camera captures significantly sharper photos, even though it defaults to 24MP pictures. The pictures are visibly sharper, with better dynamic range. The higher-resolution sensor also captures decent zoomed-in pictures (at 2x) with a natural bokeh effect.