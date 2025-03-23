Over a year ago, I started using my phone as my PC, relying on Android desktop modes in conjunction with a lapdock or external monitor. I no longer own a conventional computer. Here's what I miss most.

If I Broke My Phone, It Didn't Matter as Much

The first thing that stood out to me, after making the transition, were the stakes. Suddenly, I only had one device that stored all of my files. This is one of the main blessings of replacing a computer with a phone. My files are always on me. So are my apps. I never have to say, "I'll get that to you when I get back to my computer at home." My computer is in my pocket.

This is also the biggest curse. If I lose my phone, I'm not just without my phone, I'm also without my PC. As someone who works remotely, I'm suddenly without the ability to do my job.

Fortunately, my Galaxy Z Fold 6 is actually in some ways less vulnerable than a conventional phone. If I shatter the outer screen, I still have the inner one. If I break both, as long as the USB port works, I can probably still fire up Samsung DeX.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

Backups Are Easier From a PC

Having a single point of failure makes it more vital to keep regular backups. Unfortunately, backing up a phone isn't as easy as backing up a PC.

Sure, phones have cloud storage apps. Thing is, most of them only provide automatic backups for photos. All other files have to be uploaded manually. They don't sync automatically like the desktop clients do. You have to turn to third-party apps for that, sometimes at a noticeable hit to battery life.

I've long preferred offline backups instead. They don't come with the same privacy concerns and don't depend on your internet connection. Yet while it's possible to back up a phone directly to a flash drive or external hard drive, there aren't nearly as many options for doing so, especially if you want to encrypt your files.

​I Can No Longer Upgrade Parts

My current phone is more powerful than almost any PC I've ever owned. Hardly ever do I experience lag or slow-down from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM powering my Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's only when connected to a 4K monitor that I run up against the limits of the phone's performance. Connected to my 1080p lapdock, this thing absolutely flies.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

Yet if I encounter more limitations in the future, I don't have the option to upgrade parts individually. I can't just pop in another 12GB of RAM. I can't replace the internal 512GB of storage. Like MacBook owners, I'm using a machine where all the parts are soldered down, and I need to replace the entire machine when I reach the limits of this one.

​I No Longer Have More Than One OS

Having multiple devices comes with multiple software experiences. I once had Linux on my PC, carried around a Light Phone 2, and had Android on my tablet. Each device behaved differently.

Now I still experience different form factors. My phone unfolds into a tablet (or, in my case, more often