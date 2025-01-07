Summary Dell's 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor stands out for its built-in beamforming soundbar, offering an all-in-one audio solution.

Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar technology provides an immersive audio experience unmatched by Dell's speaker setup.

Despite Dell's $700 price tag on the monitor, the dream of integrated high-quality audio without headphones remains compelling.

The most unique part of Dell's 32 Plus 4K QD-OLED monitor, to me, isn't the high-end 120Hz OLED panel, nor is it the fairly affordable $700 price tag. What caught my eye is the beamforming soundbar that's built-in—though I wish Dell took some notes from Razer's Leviathan V2 Pro.

Dell Made Me Realize a Dream I Never Knew I Had

I'd never thought about using a monitor as headphones before seeing the 32 Plus from Dell announced at CES 2025. But, I now have a mighty need for an all-in-one monitor setup.

Not all-in-one as in a computer built into a monitor. These have existed for ages. No, I want a monitor that delivers high-quality audio to my ears without having to wear a set of headphones.

Back at CES 2023, I was able to demo the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro PC soundbar. This soundbar uses beamforming technology to essentially "wrap" the audio around your head. I was very skeptical at first, but after trying it, I was sold. I literally felt like I was wearing headphones while sitting in front of the demo PC, even when I moved my head around. The other crazy part was that when someone else was listening to music on the Leviathan V2 Pro, I could hardly hear it. Yes, I still could hear it, but it wasn't like a typical soundbar.

Now, the Leviathan V2 Pro features five full-range 2-inch drivers and a 5.25-inch down-firing subwoofer, which makes the audio an extremely immersive experience. Dell's 32 Plus monitor has two tiny 5W speakers that it leverages for its beamforming "soundbar."

While I've not tested Dell's implementation yet (though I really want to), I can imagine it's nothing like what Razer had to offer. I get it, Dell is making a $700 32-inch QD-OLED monitor and just so happened to include a beamforming soundbar in it.

But, that doesn't stop me from wanting to experience a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED 120Hz monitor with a built-in Razer Leviathan V2 Pro.

Here's to dreaming about the future of being able to listen to my tunes or watch YouTube videos without having to wear headphones, all while not bothering those around me.