Summary
- MAPS.ME offers detailed offline maps based on OpenStreetMap data, which is great for hiking especially in areas that lack cellular reception.
- Download your maps before heading out, and grab any routes you might want to follow in common supported formats.
- The app is free to download and use, with some limitations (like only 10 offline maps at once) which don't feel overbearing.
I love getting out in nature, but I hate getting lost. Fortunately, modern smartphones make that less likely than ever as long as you’ve got enough power and the right software.
Why I Love MAPS.ME
MAPS.ME is a free navigation app that you can download for iPhone and iPad or Android. Though the app has a full set of navigation features including routes, search, and different layers, I rely on it solely for its offline mapping capabilities.
The app gets its navigation data from OpenStreetMap, with support for up to 10 maps to be downloaded offline at a time on the free plan. For me, that’s more than enough to store statewide regional maps where I regularly hike (rural Queensland and New South Wales), plus a few cities (Brisbane, Melbourne) just in case.