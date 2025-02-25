Summary MAPS.ME offers detailed offline maps based on OpenStreetMap data, which is great for hiking especially in areas that lack cellular reception.

Download your maps before heading out, and grab any routes you might want to follow in common supported formats.

The app is free to download and use, with some limitations (like only 10 offline maps at once) which don't feel overbearing.

I love getting out in nature, but I hate getting lost. Fortunately, modern smartphones make that less likely than ever as long as you’ve got enough power and the right software.

Why I Love MAPS.ME

MAPS.ME is a free navigation app that you can download for iPhone and iPad or Android. Though the app has a full set of navigation features including routes, search, and different layers, I rely on it solely for its offline mapping capabilities.

The app gets its navigation data from OpenStreetMap, with support for up to 10 maps to be downloaded offline at a time on the free plan. For me, that’s more than enough to store statewide regional maps where I regularly hike (rural Queensland and New South Wales), plus a few cities (Brisbane, Melbourne) just in case.