Key Takeaways Older games may lack controller support, but a keyboard and mouse can provide a solution.

Some games play better on handheld PCs using a keyboard alone, like Commander Keen or Wolfenstein 3D.

Using a compact keyboard and mouse setup with a handheld PC like the Legion Go offers ease of setup and access to a wider range of games.

Handheld PCs are awesome, because they combine the power of the PC platform with the form factor of handheld gaming. However, some games aren't going to work well with a controller, which is why I just connected a regular mouse and keyboard. Job done.

Some Older Games Run Great, but Have Zero Controller Support.

The whole reason I went down this road to madness was thanks to Dragon Age: Origins. The first game in the popular Dragon Age series of games. This was one of my favorite RPGs when it came out, and the recent release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard reminded me that I'd bought the Ultimate Edition of the game some time ago for something like $2. This included a bunch of DLC that I never played, because it was released after I'd moved on to other games.

This would be perfect for my Lenovo Legion Go, which is powerful enough to run this old title perfectly, except that Dragon Age: Origins has zero controller support on PC. This is particularly frustrating, because the game was also released on the Xbox 360. So a controller scheme for it does exist. Bioware just never implemented it in the PC version.

Now, normally, I use Steam Input for situations like these, but there's just no good way to map Dragon Age's controls to a controller. Besides, this game didn't play that well on console anyway, so since the Legion Go is also just a normal Windows PC, I decided to hook up a keyboard and mouse to it.

There Are Some Crazy Compact Keyboards Out There

I used my existing Logitech MX Master 3S mouse because it has three Bluetooth profile slots, which means I can use it with my Windows laptop, my Mac, and my Legion Go with ease, but really any mouse will do. Bluetooth is the most convenient, since you don't have to attach a dongle to the handheld for more ports.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Logitech MX Master 3S The Logitech MX Master 3S takes a great mouse and makes it even better. Keeping the comfortable form factor that will fit the needs of every user, as long as they're not left-handed. $100 at Amazon

The really interesting problem here is which keyboard to use. I have a wireless Keychron K8 Pro, which I use with my desktop setup, but that's a big and bulky boy that I don't want to carry up and downstairs every time I feel like playing Dragon Age at my mini-desk downstairs.

Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard $20 $40 Save $20 Logitech's most compact FLOW keyboard can fit into almost any laptop or tablet bag, and works with up to three gadgets at once. $20 at Amazon

Luckily, I had a Logitech K380 (that I used to use with my iPad) left in a drawer somewhere, and it is perfect. It's not a gaming keyboard by any means, but it's small and compact, which means I can stick it in a bag or keep it in a drawer right next to where I like to play.

Just a Keyboard Alone Has Its Uses

Even without a mouse, I find that some retro games on the PC just play better using a keyboard. Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, Raptor: Call of the Shadows, Jazz Jackrabbit and other favorites of mine can all be mapped to the controller, but they just don't feel right in my opinion. I've seen some handheld PC players use small mechanical keyboards to play some PC games, but I've had no trouble with any games using the K380.

Why Not Just Use a Laptop?

Sydney Louw Butler / How-To Geek

I have a pretty powerful 17-inch workstation laptop with a RTX 4060, that's hooked up to my 1440p ultrawide monitor in my office. Nothing stops me from unplugging it and carrying it downstairs to play. However, the whole reason I like using my Legion Go on the couch or on my mini-desk is that I can set it up or tuck it away in seconds. Moving and setting up the laptop takes a while, and often I only have an hour or two before bed to play. So just grabbing my mouse as I leave my work desk is nothing in comparison.

Best of all, now that I've tasted the possibilities, all the games in my Steam library that play best with a keyboard and mouse are open to me. I was going to buy the Switch port of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R trilogy, since the PC versions don't have controller support, but now those games work just fine on my little 8-inch gaming tablet. RTS games like Starcraft or Homeworld? No sweat.

The only tip I can give you is to place the keyboard and mouse behind the handheld, so that the screen is closest to your face. Given the Legion Go's big screen and built-in kickstand, the experience is pretty excellent.