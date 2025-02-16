Summary Using solar panels with higher voltage can damage portable power stations, so pay extra attention to the recommended voltage.

This damage can be instantaneous and complete, leaving you with a bricked unit.

This type of user error won't be covered under warranty.

This is a story of user error. I am the user who made the error, and I'm putting this out there so that you don't make the same mistake. Here's how I killed not one, but two small portable power stations before I charged a single device.

I Bought Two Anker C300s

Bertel King / How-To Geek

The device in question is the Anker C300. This is a small portable power station with a capacity of 288 watts and enough power to charge phones, laptops, and small appliances. With a max output of 300 watts, it's not of much use in the kitchen, but it's the kind of power station that's great for kids during an outage. It can charge their tablets, Nintendo handhelds, and nightlights.

I like these stations because they are lightweight and easy to carry around. They're the first ones I would grab in an outage for anything minor. They can power a lamp or let us watch TV for a few hours. They can recharge the Nebula portable smart projector we bought instead of a smart TV. They're also small enough to toss in the trunk before a road trip in case we need to charge anything while we're in the car that the car's USB port can't handle.

These units are the exact opposite of the giant Anker F3800s we bought to power our home during an outage. That thing weighs over 130 pounds (around 60KG).

Bertel King / How-To Geek

I've written before about how I intend to buy one of Anker's solar powered umbrellas when they come out later this year. This little power station is precisely the kind of thing I'd like to connect it to for passive power generation.

How I Killed Both Portable Power Stations

The Anker C300 technically qualifies as a tiny solar generator, since it has an input for charging directly from solar panels. This is one of the primary ways I intended to charge my units.

This model has a max input of 100 watts, but I was curious if a 200-watt panel would still work. After all, I also have the Anker C1000—that model has a max charging rating of 600 watts, but the fastest way to charge it is by using two of Anker's 400-watt panels. I followed this advice when testing out how quickly I could charge my C1000. As you can see below, this worked as advertised.

Bertel King / How-To Geek

Solar panels rarely reach their maximum charging capability, so two 400 watt panels are more likely to produce closer to 600 watts than 800 watts. Still, these panels can produce over 600 watts of power, so the C1000 must apparently throttle what it takes in to 600 watts, since using two 400-watt panels is one of the ways Anker recommends charging the unit. That's why it made sense to me that even though 200 watts is more than 100, a 200W panel would probably still work with my C300.

So I pulled out my panels. I have both an Anker PS100 and a PS200. The PS100 is made of two solar panels, while the PS200 is made of four.