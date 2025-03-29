If you've ever tried to install Home Assistant, it's likely you've seen the numerous ways to get it up and going. I started with the recommended method, and, through trial and error, found the most reliable way to install and run Home Assistant.

There Are a Few Ways to Install Home Assistant

Home Assistant is a favorite smart home platform here at How-To Geek. For good reason, too. It's a fantastic way to integrate dozens, if not hundreds, of manufacturer's devices, all under one roof. Unlike traditional smart home services, Home Assistant can run completely on hardware you already own—unless you decide to purchase a Home Assistant Green or Yellow.

Since it runs on your own system, you'll have to install Home Assistant yourself. There are a number of ways to install and configure Home Assistant, and finding the best method could