I'd been using Linux operating systems on laptops for years, but always ones I'd manually installed where Windows or macOS existed before. Recently, I decided to spend a little money to buy a Linux-first laptop and get the commercial experience.

A reliable laptop is invaluable when you're a remote worker. While I do have a couple already, they're quite behind their time and not work-ready in terms of performance. For a short time, a MacBook Air M1 was serving me well, but I ended up giving it to someone who needed it. So I set out to purchase a laptop I could rely on.

I thought about shopping for yet another Windows laptop and giving it the Linux treatment, but the Windows antics of late made me want to simply not bother at all. What I ultimately bought was the Kubuntu Focus Ir14 Gen 2. I've reviewed both the original Focus Ir14 and, later, the second-generation Ir16. I liked both, but the Ir16 felt a bit too large for me, so the 14-inch version made the most sense. That was because, out of all the factors you have to consider for a laptop, portability was absolutely critical for me. I want to be able to work wherever I am, which most of the time requires only being able to write, browse, and join virtual meetings. More resource-intensive tasks, like video editing and gaming, I prefer to do at my desktop, anyway, do an ultrabook-like form factor would satisfy my needs.

I considered System76 laptops, too. Their prices were comparable, and the Ir14 was close in price to the Pangolin. The Pangolin you can argue has slightly better hardware, too. The trouble is, I don't care for the Pop!_OS experience, and System76's only alternative pre-installed option is Ubuntu, another no-go for me. I wanted to be able to get the laptop and immediately get to work, and I can do that with Kubuntu.

You can read more about it in my reviews, but I was also genuinely impressed by the thorough documentation and professional-level support Kubuntu Focus offers. It's comforting knowing I'm not relying totally on myself and desperate web searches to solve technical issues. Deep down, though, I also just like the KDE project in general. Buying and using something associated with it makes me feel like I'm participating in it.