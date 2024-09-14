Key Takeaways SteelSeries has wireless controllers for Windows & Android, cheaper than Xbox options.

My Logitech F710s were getting old, and it was high time I replaced them. As I peered over Amazon's controller recommendations, I noticed something strange. SteelSeries? The guys who make the headsets and keyboards? Weird. This required some investigation.

How I Discovered That SteelSeries Had Wireless Controllers

As someone who follows gaming technology and hardware, it's impossible not to notice SteelSeries as a manufacturer. Their Apex Pro keyboard was pretty amazing to use, and they have a well-deserved reputation for ​​​​​​​making some of the best mechanical keyboards around. However, let's be honest: making a keyboard isn't the same as making a wireless controller.

I looked at my Logitech F710s, which had been around for more than a decade. At around $40, they were well worth a buy back in 2011 when I got them. In 2024, however, I could spend that $40 on a better wireless controller for my PC that didn't require me to jump through so many hoops to get it working. No, I was looking for something I could plug in, and it'd just work.

I initially considered the Xbox wireless PC controllers. While the standard controller, at $45, wasn't a bad buy, I wasn't going to spend $145 on the Elite option. It's pretty easy to connect your Xbox controllers to a PC, which means that I was spending an extra $5 for the convenience of connecting my controller.

However, looking at the prices of other wireless controllers on offer, I noticed the SteelSeries Stratus Duo. Not only was it manufactured for use with Windows AND Android (both of which made up the majority of my devices), but it was also cheaper than buying an Xbox controller. "How bad could it be?" I asked myself, as I paid $32 for a controller by a brand I didn't know even made controllers.

SteelSeries Has a LOT of Controllers

The Stratus Duo isn't the only controller SteelSeries offers to consumers. In addition to this one, the company also has the Stratus+ and the Nimbus+. Based on what other people have said about them, both of these have their own positives, but there were good reasons why I didn't get them.

The Stratus+ is a Bluetooth gaming controller that costs $25, a little cheaper than the Stratus Duo. It also comes with USB-C charging cables, making it a more modern option for gamers. Designed primarily for Android gaming, it doesn't work well as a wireless PC controller. Some people reported that the controller requires a wired connection to work with a PC, and that's definitely not what I was looking for.

The Nimbus+ costs $69, which is far more expensive than an Xbox controller and puts it out of my consideration. However, according to users, it's probably the highest production quality of the three. It's also licensed for use with Apple devices (the Stratus Duo doesn't work with them). It also requires AA batteries reminiscent of my old F710s, and I was through buying a controller that required me to have batteries charged separately. If you're looking for a decent controller for Apple or iPhone gaming, this might be a good purchase.

These Controllers Are Better Than I Could Have Dreamed

So, SteelSeries had a mixed score when it came to their other controllers. That made me a bit anxious. It was with some worry that I plugged in the adapters for the controllers (I bought a pair, of course) to test them. Surprisingly, the controllers connected immediately and didn't need any extreme amounts of setup. I tested the button configuration with several games, including Tekken 7, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter Rise, and Apex Legends, and in all cases, the movement was smooth and responsive. It's even got a one-button Big Picture Mode integration with Steam, making it even easier to use my controller with the service.

The analog sticks were easy to move, and the buttons were responsive and resistant to the touch. However, there were a lot more than just these pluses to this pair of controllers.

The battery life is amazing. Since it doesn't use external batteries like the Logitech F710s, I could just plug it into my PC with a micro-USB cable to charge it. Granted, the use of a micro-USB cable is dated, but these aren't cutting-edge controllers either. They were released in 2019, so their technology may be a bit dated by modern standards. However, they're still better than a few of the modern budget controllers releases out there. My testing showed that the controller managed to keep going past 25 hours before needing a charge. The controller is rated for 20+ hours of usage on a single charge, so I think I lucked out here.

The wireless connection was solid, and the controller was able to detect the receiver from as far away as the next room over. There wasn't any input lag I could detect, even when playing it from as far away from the receivers as I could get.

Not Everything Is Great

While I do like what I got from this controller, it's not all upside. The controllers have a series of four LEDs between the D-pad and the buttons that are supposed to give you an idea of the player number by which lights are lit up. More than once, I've had issues with this LED display giving me the wrong player number. It also doubles as a battery gauge and works well for that function. I just wish they sorted out the LED problems with a firmware update or something.

Another peeve I saw some friends have with the controller was the lack of vibrational feedback. I understand that it's a really important part of gaming, but it doesn't really matter that much to me. The lack of a motor is a mark against the controller, but at $32, that's not a bad tradeoff.

One of the biggest complaints I've had about the controller is that the analog sticks sound "clicky," which suggests that they're made cheaply. I can't really fault SteelSeries for this (it's a $32 controller, after all), but I never saw this as a negative.

One thing I did notice about it was how heavy the controller sits in your hand. While some people might see this as a negative, I see it as a positive. The analog sticks might sound cheap, but the rest of the body suggests that a lot of work went into creating a controller with substance.

Should You Get The SteelSeries Stratus Duo?

The SteelSeries Stratus Duo might not end up on a list of the best PC gaming controllers, but it's not a bad purchase. I'd suggest anyone who's looking for a solid alternative to the Xbox controller for their PC check this one out. It's not the most cutting-edge controller out there, and it has its issues with cheap analog sticks, but the rest of the construction is solid. With great connectivity, solid battery life, and decent range, it's something a PC gamer should look at if they want a cheap but functional controller.