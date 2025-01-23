Summary The "I Changed My Number" scam exploits your kindness by pretending to be a friend or relative to get money from you.

Be wary of sudden requests for urgent financial help through gift cards or payment apps, or failing to answer questions that the real person should know.

If you're ever unsure, don't hesitate to verify who you're speaking to.

The “I Changed My Number” text scam is a long-standing con which aims to take money from unsuspecting folks who think they’re helping a close friend or relative. The scam often looks harmless, yet the slightest lapse in judgment can set it in motion.

How Does It Work?

Many of us rely on text messaging for everyday communication, so fraudulent texts can get a lot of visibility. Over 3.5 billion phones receive spam text messages daily (according to Keepnet), many impersonating known brands. The cost is more than a few dollars lost—there’s time, trust, and emotional pain at stake. In my opinion, the "I Changed My Number" scam is one of the worst social engineering scams out there because it exploits the kindness people show to those they believe are in need.

So, how does the scam work? Scammers send text messages that claim to be from a friend or relative who changed their number. The scammer pretends to be in trouble, pleading for a short-term loan or some emergency financial assistance. It sounds like a friend in need.

You may respond without a second thought, especially when the messages are written in a way that feels heartfelt. Money gets sent without hesitation. The sense of urgency in these messages can create immense pressure.

The scam typically starts with a message that says, “Hi, it’s me. I got a new number. Save it.” The wording can vary. The false friend then uses a narrative that exploits your sense of loyalty or responsibility. Many scammers spin stories about surprise medical expenses or urgent travel costs. The alleged friend can’t reach anyone else, or the situation is so dire that you’re the only possible savior. The scammer takes advantage of your empathy, since nobody wants to ignore a plea from a loved one.

The scammer will often urge you to send money through payment apps or prepaid gift cards. The premise is always short-term help. The sum might not even be huge. The scammer might say, “I just need enough to cover the clinic bill” or “I promise to pay you back next week.” A relatively small amount feels less suspicious. People often comply. By the time they realize something is off, the funds are long gone.

This is why the scam is so prevalent. It’s easy to fall for, and it equals fast results for the scammers.

Red Flags to Watch Out For

Several red flags appear in these messages. A big one is the sudden mention of a crisis. The fact that a mere phone number change supposedly coincided with an emergency should raise suspicions. Another sign is a request for immediate payment using gift cards, prepaid debit, or digital payment apps. These methods are often untraceable.

Requests to keep the matter quiet or not notify anyone is another clue. The scammer might say, “Please don’t tell mom,” or “Don’t call my old number because it’s out of service.” If something feels off, it probably is. Any requests for personal or bank information are an instant indicator of a scam.

How Do You Protect Yourself?

Pausing before responding to a text from an unsaved or unknown sender can help you protect yourself. Attempt to verify any claims by using a known phone number or other messaging/social media platforms. Consider calling the old number you have in your contacts for that person, just to see if it still works. The true owner may pick up and confirm it’s still active. Ask a question that only your real friend or relative would be able to answer.

Another best practice is to stop for a moment and ask yourself if the request aligns with your friend’s character or situation. Some messages might contain spelling errors or inconsistent details. Your real friend might not misspell certain words or phrases. Scammers often fail to replicate personal quirks or inside jokes.

Sending money should never happen without verification. If the person insists they need it right away, ask them to send a live selfie or hop on a quick video call. A legitimate friend typically understands the need to confirm identity when money is involved. Watch out for intimidation or emotional manipulation. Scammers often lash out if you ask too many questions. They might try to guilt-trip you. These are signs that you’re not dealing with your real friend or relative.

Telecommunications companies have spam filters, but they aren’t foolproof. Consider enabling settings that hide messages from unknown senders. The result can be fewer spam texts in your inbox. Some smartphones like the Google Pixel have built-in scam detection that flags suspicious messages. Keep an eye out for those alerts. They’re not always accurate, but they can help you spot questionable communications.

Incogni

Another layer of security lies in your daily online habits. Logging out of payment apps, using complex passwords, or enabling multifactor authentication for your device can limit the damage if you ever slip up. Don’t click on suspicious links or provide personal details in response to unverified texts.

What Should You Do If You Receive Spam Texts?

If you receive a spam text, do not engage with the scammer. If you've sent money unknowingly, notify your bank or payment provider. The chances of recovering funds vary, depending on the service used. Some platforms may reverse the transaction if you act quickly.

You can report the text message. These criminals usually burn through numbers, but the more people that can report these texts, the faster the number “burns”. Alerting your friends or colleagues about the scam prevents more people from falling victim. Post a heads-up on social media or mention it at gatherings. Word of mouth can be an effective way to prevent future victims.

If you're in the US, you can also forward the suspicious text to 7726 (SPAM) which is the standard shortcode to report spam texts across most carriers. You can also report the spam directly to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Remaining calm, verifying identities, and thinking critically about every unexpected request can help to protect against this type of scam. Sharing knowledge and personal experiences can also help others feel less isolated in their encounters with scammers.