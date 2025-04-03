When I made the big switch to Mac as a long-time Windows user, there were a handful of features that were a top priority to replace. One such feature was the ability to snap windows into specific layouts, and I found an excellent Mac app to do it.

Window tiling is an important part of my daily workflow. I use an ultrawide monitor, and I pretty much exclusively operate with multiple apps on the screen at once. macOS has some built-in window-tiling functionality, but it's not as feature-packed as I'd like. So, I enlisted the help of a free app called "Rectangle."

macOS' Default Window Tiling