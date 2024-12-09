Chrome has some essential security features that help protect your browsing experience, from enhanced protection against malware to performing an online safety check. Here are some simple settings I use to ensure I'm browsing safely on Chrome.

1 Enable Enhanced Protection for Safe Browsing

Google's Safe Browsing feature protects you from malware by warning you of dangerous websites, downloads, and extensions.

The maximum setting for it is enhanced protection, which also warns you when one of your passwords is detected in a data breach or when you visit a potentially harmful website. It also does an in-depth scan of suspicious downloads to ensure they don't have malware.

To turn on enhanced protection in Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner of the screen and go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Security. Then, select the "Enhanced Protection" radio button.

2 HTTPS-Only Mode for Secure Connections

Websites that use HTTPS are more secure than those that don't. By enabling the feature, you can set Chrome to always upgrade the HTTP part of a URL to HTTPS.

Not all websites support the HTTPS protocol, and in those instances, Chrome will warn you before establishing a connection to them.

To enable HTTPS-only mode in Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and go to Settings > Privacy and Security > Security. Scroll down to the Secure Connections section and turn on the "Always Use Secure Connections" toggle.

3 Manual Verification for Passwords and Autofill

Using the Autofill and Passwords feature in Chrome is a quick way to fill out forms, payment details, and login details on websites. However, it can make your computer less secure, since anyone with access can use it. Luckily, you can enable manual verification using biometrics (fingerprint scanner and facial recognition) or a PIN before automatically filling in this information.

Enable Manual Verification for Passwords

To enable manual verification for auto-filled passwords on Windows, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and select Passwords and Autofill > Password Manager.

Select “Settings” on the left side menu and toggle on the “Use Windows Hello When Filling Passwords” option.

Now, whenever Chrome automatically fills a password, you must verify your identity using one of your Windows Hello sign-in options.

If you are on a Mac, you can use the iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome. It will allow you to automatically fill in passwords using Face ID or Touch ID for identity verification.

Enable Manual Verification for Payment Methods

To enable manual verification for payment methods, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and select Passwords and Autofill > Payment Methods. Then, turn on the “Manually Verify Every Time You Use Pay Using Autofill” toggle.

4 Regularly Run a Safety Check

It's always a good idea to check for any privacy and security issues that can make your browsing experience less safe.

To run a safety check in Chrome, click the three-dot icon in the top-right corner and go to Settings > Privacy and Security. Next, click the "Go to Safety Check" button.

After Chrome does the safety check, it will give you some recommendations. Address each one by clicking it and following the instructions to resolve it.

5 Protect Your Google Account With 2-Step Verification

While 2-step verification isn't a Chrome setting, it adds an extra layer of security when browsing on Chrome. It stops unauthorized access to your Google account, which also stores your Chrome data.

To protect your Google account with 2-step verification, click your profile picture or avatar in the top right corner and select "Manage Your Google Account" in the menu.

Select the “Security” tab on the right, scroll down to the "How You Sign in to Google" section, and click the "2-Step Verification" option.

Click "Turn On 2-Step Verification" and follow the instructions to enable the feature.

Google Chrome can be very secure if you know which security features to utilize. Turn on the ones you need to ensure maximum protection when browsing with Chrome. Never compromise on your safety.