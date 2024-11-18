Key Takeaways iPhone 15 Pro users can't access Visual Intelligence but can recreate it with Shortcuts and Google Lens.

Recreate the Visual Intelligence feature by creating a shortcut in the Shortcuts app and assigning it to the Action Button.

If you don't have an Action Button, use the back tap gesture to access the visual intelligence feature.

If you have an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, you may feel a little cheated. Your iPhone can run Apple Intelligence but doesn't get the Visual Intelligence feature available on iPhone 16 models. Thankfully, you can recreate most of what this feature does by using the Shortcuts app and Google Lens.

What Is Visual Intelligence on iPhone 16?

Visual Intelligence is part of Apple's suite of AI-powered Apple Intelligence tools. It uses your iPhone's camera to capture an image of whatever you're looking at. It will then bring up information about the image that you capture.

By pointing your iPhone at an object and long pressing the Camera Control button on iPhone 16 models, you can translate text, get information about businesses, or get details about the product or object you're looking at.

Visual Intelligence is very similar to Google Lens, a feature from Google that you can use to get information about images. Google for iPhone includes Google Lens, which can use your iPhone's camera to search for information on the things you can see around you. The big difference with Visual Intelligence is that you can run it with a touch of the Camera Control button without fiddling around opening apps.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have enough RAM to run Apple Intelligence features. However, because they don't have Camera Control buttons, there's no way to access Visual Intelligence.

The good news is that it's possible to recreate something similar to the Visual Intelligence feature and assign it to the Action Button on an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max. If your iPhone doesn't have an Action Button, it's not all bad news, either. You can use the back tap gesture on your iPhone to recreate visual intelligence even on much older iPhones.

Create a Shortcut to Take and Pass a Photo to Google Lens

To recreate the visual intelligence feature on an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, you can create a custom shortcut in the Shortcuts app and assign it to the Action Button. When you open the camera and point it at an object, pressing the Action Button will run the shortcut. This will take a photo and pass that photo to Google Lens in the Google app, which offers similar visual search features to Apple's Visual Intelligence.

If you don't already have it on your iPhone, download and install the Google app. Open the Shortcuts app and tap the "+" (plus) icon in the top right of the screen to create a new shortcut. Tap "Search Actions," type "Take Photo" and select the "Take Photo" action.

Tap the arrow icon and toggle "Show Camera Preview" off. This will make the shortcut take a photo for you. Tap "Search Actions" again, type "Search Image" and select "Search Image With Google Lens." This will pass the photo that's just been taken and use it to search in the Google app using Google Lens.