Hyundai just unveiled the all-new NEXO, a next-gen hydrogen fuel cell SUV, at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show. The vehicle showcases a major leap for hydrogen-powered cars, offering an impressive 434-mile range with just a five-minute refuel.

With a focus on convenience and safety, Hyundai aims to provide top-tier ratings for the NEXO. This move highlights the company’s commitment to advancing hydrogen technology in the automotive industry.