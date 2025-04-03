Hyundai has just unveiled the updated Ioniq 6 at the 2025 Seoul Mobility Show, showcasing a sleeker, more refined version of its electric sedan. There's a small yet noticeable change for those who admired the original's 911-like silhouette.

The ducktail-style spoiler has been removed and replaced by a smoother rear profile. This change trades visual flair for improved aerodynamic flow, likely enhancing efficiency.

The 911-Inspired Ducktail Has Vanished