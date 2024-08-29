Few car companies are as committed to the electric future as Hyundai, as evidenced by the company's latest many releases. Now the company has released the Ioniq 9, and it will be made and sold in the United States.

Hyundai is doubling down on its electric vehicle strategy, announcing the upcoming US production of the Ioniq 9, a three-row SUV set to roll off the assembly line at its Georgia factory. The South Korean automaker is committed to capturing a larger share of the electric vehicle market, even as some competitors hesitate due to slowing demand. This latest launch shows that.

The Ioniq 9, based on the Concept Seven car it previously showed off, will utilize Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), shared by other popular models like the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. Building the SUV in the US will make it eligible for the federal EV tax credit, so it's probably even more appealing for prospective EV buyers.

Hyundai also revealed plans to ramp up its hybrid offerings, recognizing that some folks might actually prefer these vehicles over fully electric models. The company aims to address a perceived shortage of hybrids in the North American market. While the Concept Seven boasted a 300-mile range and rapid charging capabilities, Hyundai executives also discussed the potential for Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs) with even greater range, possibly exceeding 500 miles.

The Ioniq 9, expected to be a sizable SUV, will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year, and we're definitely excited to see how it shapes out to be. We'll also likely know then details about availability or pricing. The Ioniq 5 starts at $41,800, so this one should start quite a bit higher, since it's bigger and looks more modern as far as features go.

Source: The Verge