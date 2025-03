Nine times out of ten, when an automaker unveils a concept car, it's futuristic-looking. Not Hyundai, though. Instead, the automaker seduced us with '80s nostalgia when it unveiled the Heritage Series Grandeur.

If the name 'Grandeur' sounds familiar, that's because it was Hyundai's flagship sedan in 1986. Clearly, it held a special place in the automaker's heart back then, so the brand decided to reimagine it for the 21st century and beyond.

Looking Back to Look Forward