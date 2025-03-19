HyperX QuadCast S $90 $160 Save $70 The HyperX QuadCast S is a popular choice among streamers and content creators who need a powerful microphone, but it's good for everyone who needs one. It has RGB lights, it's very high-quality, and it's compatible with gaming consoles, PCs, and Mac computers. $90 at Amazon

Even if you're not a streamer, there are a lot of reasons why you might still want to get yourself a nice microphone for your gaming setup. HyperX sells one of the most popular ones out there, and it just hit its lowest price ever.

The HyperX Quadcast X USB microphone, which tends to have a $159 MSRP, can currently be found for just $89—a whopping $70 discount. It tends to be discounted pretty frequently, but not by this much, and this is certainly the lowest price we've seen for this microphone yet.

The HyperX QuadCast S is a versatile USB condenser microphone that's mostly geared towards streamers, podcasters, and content creators, but it's also a great choice for anyone who plays games a lot—perhaps you need a good mic to speak to friends on Discord. It features dynamic RGB lighting effects that can be customized via HyperX NGENUITY software. The microphone offers four selectable polar patterns—stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional—allowing users to tailor recording to their specific needs. An integrated anti-vibration shock mount minimizes unwanted rumble and vibrations, and the built-in pop filter further reduces plosive sounds so your voice sounds clearer. Gain control allows for quick adjustments to microphone sensitivity. This mic is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac, and it integrates with streaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, and Discord.

If you've watched streamers on Twitch, you've probably spied this specific microphone a few times, because it's a rather popular model. It has gone as low as $100, but this $90 price point is certainly the lowest we've seen for this model. It's pretty, and it's also a really capable model, so if you've been looking for a high-end microphone, this one might just be what you need. Act quickly, though, because this deal will probably end soon.