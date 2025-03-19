HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini Wireless $33.94 $79.99 Save $46.05 The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a lightweight gaming mouse designed for smaller hands. It has a textured grip and well-placed buttons for better control. Although the clicks are a bit heavier than you might expect, it glides smoothly and offers several ways to connect (like 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired). $33.94 at Amazon $79.99 at Best Buy

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini gaming mouse is currently on sale at a great price on Amazon. The sale started recently, and it’s unclear how long it will last, so if you're interested, it’s best to act fast.

The black version is discounted by 58% on Amazon, bringing its price down to $33.94 from $79.99. This is the lowest price ever for this mouse. The discount applies only to the black model; the white version has a smaller 26% discount. Both colors are on sale, but the big drop in price for the black model makes it a better deal for those on a budget.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini is a lightweight mouse at 59 grams, and is designed for right-handed users. It connects wirelessly through 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.1, making it easy to use with different devices. It has a maximum sensitivity of 26,000 DPI and uses special HyperX switches. Its ergonomic design includes comfortable buttons and a shape that fits well in your hand.

The mouse has a button to change DPI on the fly and smooth PTFE skates for easy movement on various surfaces. A USB-C to USB-A cable is included for charging and wired use, and the battery lasts about 100 hours. Buyers will likely like its comfortable design and smooth gliding, but the clicking motion can be hard, which would make rapid clicks more complicated to perform.

Anyone aiming for top esports performance might also find the 1,000Hz polling rate a little low, but casual users won’t likely notice. HyperX provides Ngenuity software for customization options, but it’s not as feature-rich as some competitors like Razer.

The price point at $33 is a huge deal, and those I've seen around this same price tend to be generic, and they don't last very long. With the current discount on Amazon, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini (black model) is a strong contender in the budget gaming mouse market.