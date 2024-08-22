A wireless version of the highly customizable, ultra-hot-swappable HyperX Alloy Rise 75 keyboard will launch this October. It's a compelling item with a startling battery life, though its $230 price tag is quite a leap from the wired Alloy Rise 75's $170 MSRP.

The tenkeyless wired Alloy Rise 75 (and its big sibling, the full-sized Alloy Rise) is prized for its rich and endlessly personalizable design. It delivers a responsive 8kHz polling rate, a gasket-mounted build, per-key RGB with dynamic ambient light technology, built-in media controls, hot-swappable keycaps, hot-swappable top plates, and even hot-swappable accent badges.

All of these features are retained in the Alloy Rise 75 Wireless. The only thing that differentiates this keyboard from the standard Alloy Rise 75 is its wireless connectivity options: 2.4 GHz for a speedy-smooth connection and Bluetooth for convenience. HyperX promises a 1000Hz response time in either wireless mode, and you can save up to three Bluetooth device connections to the keyboard. Wired connectivity is also supported via USB-C cable.

Of course, wireless connectivity comes with the burden of a rechargeable battery. But, according to HyperX, the Alloy Rise 75 Wireless offers "the longest battery life on a backlit dual-wireless gaming keyboard." Battery life clocks in at 1500 hours with the backlight enabled, which works out to almost seven months if you use the keyboard for seven hours every day. If you leave RGB enabled at half brightness, the battery life sinks to just 80 hours—about one or two weeks of daily usage. While I obviously prefer the 1500-hour battery life, 80 hours with RGB is impressive for a keyboard of this ilk.

The HyperXAlloy Rise 75 Wireless keyboard launches this October for $230. If you intend to swap out the included HyperX Linear Switches, keycaps, top plate, and so on, be sure to factor in the price of those additional items. I'd also like to point out that the NGENUITY software required for deep RGB customization isn't available on macOS, though the keyboard's backlight works without NGENUITY, and clever Mac users may be able to skirt around the problem with a virtual machine (or a friend's PC).

Source: HP