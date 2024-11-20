Looking to get your fitness journey started or keep the momentum rolling? These rowing machines will be a great help, and they're on sale now.

When it comes to fitness, getting to the gym can be the hardest part. Putting on workout clothes, gathering all the stuff you need, driving over there and hoping it's not busy? It's a lot, honestly. But it's not exactly easy to build a home gym, either, between space and cost. So, if you're looking to work out at home, it's best to pick a few machines that'll get you the most complete workout instead of a full home gym experience.

A rowing machine is a great machine to start building a home gym. It provides a full-body workout, and you don't need a set of weights to use it, generally making it one of the more cost-effective options. Though for many, the initial cost of any piece of gym equipment (including a rowing machine) can be eye-watering, which makes it important to take advantage of deals when they come up.

Now is a perfect time with Black Friday just around the corner, and Hydrow is having a sale on its Pro Rower and Wave Rower, where you can save hundreds on these smart rowing machines.

Hydrow's rowing machines are more than just the machine itself—you'll also be able to sync up your data with your Apple Watch, get a big display showing your progress and workout course you chose, and have easy Bluetooth connectivity.

For Hydrow's Black Friday sale, you can pick up the Pro Rower for $1,745 and the Wave Rower (built to accommodate smaller spaces) for $1,445 to start, but you can save more if you bundle other products with your purchase. Perhaps more importantly, you can finance monthly payments for the machines at these Black Friday prices, so you can get the deals while also not taking the hit to your wallet all at once.

Hydrow Pro Rower The Hydrow Pro Rower is the company's original model, and it's the best recommendation from the company for a reason. You get all the perks of Hydrow and its membership, and for Black Friday, you can save $450 on this model. See at Hydrow

Hydrow Wave Rower The Hydrow Wave Rower is built for those who don't have a lot of space for a home gym so that they can get a full-body workout without occupying a whole room. You can save $250 on it for Black Friday! See at Hydrow

However, it's important to note that Hydrow highly recommends purchasing their subscription service to fully utilize the rowing machines. At full price, this membership is $44 a month, so make sure to factor in this cost before you buy!