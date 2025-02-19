Humane, the company that developed a widely-covered AI pin, is shutting down and selling its assets to HP for $116 million. This sale includes Humane’s CosmOS operating system, more than 300 patents and applications, and its technical staff.

As a result of the sale, the AI Pin, a product that was not well-received when it launched in April 2024, will no longer continue. After the acquisition, HP plans to use Humane's technology and team to create a new division called HP IQ to improve AI features in its products. The sale price of $116 million shows a big drop from the billion-dollar value Humane was aiming for earlier this year.

The company has had problems, and the AI Pin likely did not meet expectations shortly after it launched. It's not hard to see why, even we said it looked exhausting to use. It was $699 at release, with a $24 monthly subscription to work with phones. That's hard to agree to, when I can buy a smartwatch that works with my phone for under $100.

The AI Pin, which was meant to replace features from a smartphone, will stop working on February 28, 2025, at 3 PM ET. After that time, features that require the internet, like calling, messaging, AI queries, and cloud access, will no longer be available. However, you can still use all the fun offline features, like... checking the battery level. Humane recommends that users save any data stored on their devices before the shutdown.

If you want a refund for your AI Pin, you can only get it if you're within 90 days of the original shipment date, and you must make the request before February 27, 2025. You will get a partial refund if you have a subscription that goes beyond the shutdown date. Customers waiting for replacement charging cases from a previous recall will also receive a partial refund.

It seems like HP was more interested in Humane's technology than selling the product. HP is launching a new division called HP IQ, which will focus on creating a smart ecosystem that includes personal computers, printers, and connected conference rooms.

Source: The Verge, Humane