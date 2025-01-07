HP's new OMEN series of gaming laptops offers powerful processor options from AMD and Intel and next-gen NVIDIA GeForce graphics. No matter what you need out of a gaming laptop or graphics-heavy workstation, HP probably has something for you here.

The HP OMEN 16 can come in a range of processors, including AMD Ryzen AI options like the Ryzen AI 9 365, Ryzen AI 7 350, and Ryzen AI 5 340. These processors have built-in support for AI tasks with 50 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). For more demanding work, there's the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX, which has more cores.

On the Intel side, options include the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Core Ultra 7 255H, and Core Ultra 5 225H, all equipped with 13 TOPS for AI support. Other Intel CPUs include the Core 7 250H, 240H, and 5 210H. The AMD processors can reach clock speeds of up to 5.7 GHz, while the Intel processors can go up to 5.8 GHz thanks to Turbo Boost. Different models come with varying numbers of cores and threads, catering to different needs.

The graphics options have next-gen NVIDIA GeForce laptop GPUs, including the GeForce RTX 4050 with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The system can be set up with either 16 GB or 32 GB of dual-channel memory, with speeds of 5600 MT/s or 5200 MT/s using DDR5. You can choose between a 512 GB or 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 solid-state drive for storage.

You can also choose from 16-inch screens with resolutions between 2K (1920 x 1200) and WQXGA (2560 x 1600). The refresh rates range from 60 Hz to 240 Hz, and some screens have a quick response time of just 3 milliseconds. Certain models also support Variable Refresh Rate and have IPS technology, a slim design around the edges, an anti-glare layer, and options to reduce blue light.

The other two laptops are pretty powerful, too. The Omen Max 16 is a high-end gaming laptop with powerful processor options like Intel Core Ultra and AMD Ryzen AI, along with NVIDIA GeForce graphics. It can have up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and fast PCIe storage, plus it offers excellent display choices, including OLED screens with high refresh rates. It also includes useful features like Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and customizable RGB backlighting.

On the other hand, the Victus 15 is a more affordable gaming laptop. It comes with AMD Ryzen or Intel Core processors and can have either NVIDIA GeForce or AMD Radeon graphics. It offers up to 16GB of RAM and PCIe storage. While it doesn't have all the high-end features of the Omen, it still delivers good gaming performance with a 144Hz display.

The price points will likely depend on the configuration, but HP has not specified any prices or a release dates. When they're ready, they will be sold on the official website.

Source: HP