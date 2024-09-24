HP has announced the HP EliteBook X G1a, a 14-inch business notebook aimed at professionals and tech enthusiasts. It's a powerful laptop with high-end specs, though it's also loaded with some interesting "next-gen" privacy features.

The EliteBook X is one of the first and only laptops to offer an AMD Ryzen PRO CPU. Ryzen PRO offers the same performance as a standard Ryzen processor but provides enhanced on-device data encryption to reduce the impact of malware or physical theft. Customers can configure the laptop with up to 64GB of high-speed LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen5 storage, though all configurations leverage a 40W Thermal Design Power (TDP) cooling system with dual turbo high-density fans.

HP

Naturally, the EliteBook X uses an NPU to power advanced functionality for video conferencing. The webcam sensor boasts improved presence detection, adaptive dimming, and Voice Leveling to make sure everyone is seen and heard during video conferences. Plus, EliteBook X's webcam has an onlooker detection feature which will automatically blur the screen when someone looks over your shoulder. This feature, which can be switched off, contributes to HP's claim that the EliteBook X is the world’s "most secure" next-gen AI PC.

Other unique HP technologies further enhance the EliteBook X's security. A feature called Wolf Security offloads processor-intensive security tasks to the NPU, thereby reducing their performance impact on other tasks, while HP's Endpoint Security Controller protects against future threats.

HP also designed the EliteBook X with sustainability in mind. The EliteBook X is crafted with recycled materials, including a heat plate made with at least 50% recycled copper and bezels containing at least 20% recycled cooking oil.

The HP EliteBook X 14-inch Next-Gen AI PC is expected to be available at HP's web store in December. Pricing will be announced as the laptop comes closer to release.

Source: HP