A good gaming laptop can set you back hundreds, and often even several thousand dollars. And the options for a gaming laptop that's actually good under $1,000 are not many. If you've been waiting on a good deal to get one, this HP Victus laptop is currently at an amazing price.

One of the best HP laptops available right now, an HP Victus 16.1-inch model, usually has a price of $1,499, putting it firmly in mid-range territory—not too cheap, but certainly not as expensive as some options out there. Right now, however, you can currently get one for just $899. That's a whopping $600 off the MSRP of this laptop, and a great deal overall on a laptop packing rather powerful, albeit slightly older, hardware.

The HP Victus 16.1" gaming laptop packs a pretty punch, especially if you see the price it's being sold at. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. We have both Ryzen 9000 chips and RTX 5000 GPUs at this point, but this was some of the very best stuff you could get last year and it should be able to provide pretty smooth performance on games. It features 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, so multitasking and fast load times shouldn't be an issue—some people might still want to take that a bit further, but at this price, you can probably just swap out the RAM and the storage since they're upgradeable. It also has a decently big 16-inch display.

The laptop is an amazing deal at this price—gaming laptops under $1,000 tend to be either low-powered or low-quality, and this one should provide amazing performance in games considering the price. This is a limited-time deal, so act quickly while it's still live.