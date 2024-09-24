HP has announced another offering in the laptop market, the OmniBook X 14. This 14-inch laptop has a modest design but leans into the strengths of Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors—stellar battery life, a slim build, and an integrated NPU.

The OmniBook X 14 offers a choice between two Snapdragon ARM processors: the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 and the 8-core Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100. Both processors have a clock speed of up to 3.4 GHz and are integrated with the Qualcomm Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which is capable of 45 TOPS for local machine learning applications. Memory configurations range from 16 GB to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM, running at 8448 MT/s, while PCIe Gen4 storage varies from 512 GB to a generous 2 TB.

Thanks to its mobile processor, the OmniBook X weighs just 2.97 lb and measures 0.56 inches deep. Its 59Wh li-ion polymer battery is rated for up to 26 hours of use, and it can reach a 50% charge in 30 minutes with a fast charging power adapter. The OmniBook X 14 also includes a 5MP IR camera with Windows Hello login, plus a microphone array with AI-powered temporal noise reduction. Security features include a Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM) and a camera privacy shutter.

The laptop has multiple display options, all 14 inches in size, with a 2.2K (2240 x 1400) resolution. Buyers can choose between touch-enabled and non-touch displays, and all options feature edge-to-edge glass and a micro-edge design for a modern look. The higher-end configurations have Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for better durability, while all the displays are Low Blue Light certified. Some models also offer TUV+Eyesafe certification.

There are also several connectivity options, including two USB Type-C ports (one with 40Gbps and one with 10Gbps signaling rates), a USB Type-A port, and a headphone-microphone combo jack. Wireless connectivity is handled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 Wi-Fi 7 (2x2) with Bluetooth 5.4 or the FastConnect 6900 Wi-Fi 6E (2x2) with Bluetooth 5.3, depending on your configuration.

The OmniBook X 14 is available today in Meteor Silver, Ceramic White, and Glacier Silver colorways. Pricing starts at $1,150, though HP's base configuration OmniBook X is currently on sale for $930.

Source: HP