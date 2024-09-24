HP just updated its 2-in-1 notebook lineup with the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip. Optimized for creatives, this Omnibook features the latest Intel chips, long battery life, and a stunning display.

Designers and content creators will appreciate the compact but sharp 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. HP has shaved off the screen bezels to a minimum to create a 90.04% screen-to-body ratio. At 400 nits, the screen gets bright enough, but you can crank it up to 500 nits in HDR mode. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 keeps it safe.

The screen rests on a flexible hinge that helps you flip this laptop into different modes: tent mode, tablet mode, and presentation mode. These modes are optimized to “draw or review creative designs,” according to HP.

The HP Omnibook Ultra Flip comes with every variant of the new Intel Core Ultra series. You can get it in Intel Core Ultra 9, Ultra 7, or Ultra 5 versions. All three chips support integrated Arc graphics and dedicated NPU cores for AI workloads. HP has paired these chips with 32GB of LPDDR5 memory (a base 16GB model is also available) and 2TB, 1TB, and 512GB NVMe SSD storage options.

At 2.97 pounds and with the dimensions of 12.35 x 8.51 x 0.59 inches, it’s a bit lighter and slimmer than some other 2-in-1 HP Envy and Spectre models. There are three ports in this build: 2 USB-C Thunderbolt ports and a basic USB-C. No Ethernet or HDMI in this compact model, but there is a headphone/mic jack. All three USB-C ports work with its 65W power adapter that can deliver a 50% top-up in just 45 minutes. The battery is supposed to last up to 16 hours and 30 minutes on a single charge. Interestingly, the USB-C ports are located on the laptop's rounded corners, rather than the flat sides of the chassis.

AI-powered gestures (including auto-lock if you step away and auto-unlock when you return), refined video calling via its 9MP camera, and Microsoft Copilot+ are also enabled by default. The Copilot+ feature will become active when Microsoft eventually pushes the update. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip starts from $1,449.99, available in navy blue and gray.

Source: HP