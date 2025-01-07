HP just revealed the OMEN 34c G2 curved gaming monitor at CES. It's a VA panel, with a WQHD resolution, 180 Hz refresh rate, and a wide color range, all in a curved 21:9 design.

The OMEN 34c G2 is a 34-inch curved gaming monitor with a WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. That's pretty detailed for a curved screen that is in the mid-30-inch range. The monitor uses a VA panel, which provides deep blacks and high contrast for better picture quality. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you a wider view than regular 16:9 monitors, making it great for gaming and working. The screen is curved at 1500R, which helps it fit around your vision for a more immersive experience.

The monitor has a refresh rate of 180 Hz, which makes fast-moving games look smoother. It also has a quick response time of 1 millisecond when using a special feature called Motion Picture Response Time (MPRT) with overdrive, helping to reduce blurriness and ghosting effects. The OMEN 34c G2 has a design with slim borders on three sides, which makes it look cleaner, especially when you use multiple monitors together. It reaches a typical brightness of 400 nits and has a contrast ratio of 4000:1.

The OMEN 34c G2 monitor shows 95% of the Display P3 color range and 99% of the sRGB color range, which means it produces accurate and vibrant colors. It has different ways to connect to devices, including one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports, plus a 3.5 mm audio jack for sound. You can view it from wide angles of 178 degrees, both horizontally and vertically. The stand lets you adjust the height and tilt it for a comfortable view. Alternatively, you can also mount it on a wall or arm using the 100 x 100 mm VESA mount feature.

HP has not given a price point for this monitor or a release date. It will be available on the official website and at select retailers whenever it shows up.

Source: HP