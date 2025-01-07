HP announced its new OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor. The monitor runs on Google TV, but it's made to focus more on gaming than other media.

The OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor is a large 31.5-inch screen with a sharp 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It uses an IPS panel for vibrant colors and has a standard ratio of 16:9. This monitor displays 95% of the Display P3 color range and 99% of the sRGB color range, making it great for accurate colors.

The OMEN 32x gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a quick response time of 1ms when using overdrive. It features a nearly borderless design on three sides and can reach a brightness level of 400 nits, with a contrast ratio of 1000:1. The monitor gives a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. You can adjust the stand's height, tilt, and swivel for better viewing. It also has a 3.5mm audio output and four built-in 3W speakers for sound.

The monitor has several extra features, like Multi-View, which lets you show content from different sources simultaneously, and screen mirroring, which lets you display your device's screen on the monitor. The new OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor is a lot like the ASUS ZenScreen Smart MS32UC, since they're both 31.5-inch 4K UHD monitors with Google TV built in. On the surface, ASUS may have the OMEN beat, but the OMEN is a great buy for gaming.

The ASUS ZenScreen has a wider color range, covering 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum, while the OMEN covers 95% of Display P3 and 99% of sRGB, making it good for both gaming and color-sensitive tasks. The ZenScreen also has better speakers at 5W each, compared to the OMEN's four 3W speakers. Additionally, the ZenScreen can deliver up to 90W via USB-C, while the OMEN has 65W.

The reason I'd say this monitor is better for gaming is that the OMEN has several features, like G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, VESA Adaptive Sync, and VESA ClearMR, which the ZenScreen doesn't seem to offer. The OMEN is tailored for gamers, so the trade off between lacking media quality is that it's better with gaming. However, this isn't the kind of screen you'll want as your main way to view movies and streaming, even if it'd be pretty good at it.

HP has not given a release date or price for this monitor. However, when it does get released, it will be on the official website.

Source: HP