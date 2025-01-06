Few thin and light computers are as powerful as the MacBook Air, which also means that everyone wants to replicate its success and compete with it. The new HP EliteBook X Ultra G1a is certainly no MacBook Air, but it looks a heck of a lot like one.

HP has launched the EliteBook Ultra G1i, a new laptop that belongs to the company's EliteBook range of laptops aimed at business professionals. The laptop comes with an Intel Core Ultra processor, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Connectivity is handled by multiple Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, a headphone/microphone jack, and Wi-Fi 7. It includes a 9MP webcam with AI enhancements and a Poly Studio audio system featuring four speakers and dual microphones.

HP

The EliteBook Ultra G1i is a thin and light device, weighing around 2.63 pounds. It sports a 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a high screen-to-body ratio. The display is available in touch and non-touch variants, both offering 400 nits brightness and full DCI-P3 color gamut. The thing you might notice the most about it, however, is how similar it looks to a MacBook Air. The overall design is pretty similar to what Apple has been doing with its laptops for years, and if you look at both at first glance, you might even think they're the same computer. They're not identical, of course, but they're very similar. with the HP laptop having an edge with a wider port selection.

Security features are provided through HP's Wolf Security for Business suite. This includes hardware-based protection mechanisms that operate at various levels of the system, from the BIOS to the operating system and applications.

There's no specific information on pricing or availability yet, but keep an eye on HP's online store and your retailer of choice.

Source: HP