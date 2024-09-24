HP has announced its latest addition to the EliteBook lineup, the EliteBook Ultra G1q series. These new PCs are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus and X Elite ARM processors, coupled with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU).

The EliteBook Ultra G1q series is available in two primary configurations, differentiated by their processors. The G1q8 has an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor, while the G1q has a more powerful 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor. Both models leverage Qualcomm's integrated Adreno GPU for graphics processing and come with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a maximum 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage.

More notably, these laptops boast an all-day battery life and are extremely lightweight. The 8-core model and the 12-core model are rated for up to 26 hours of battery life, and both support HP Fast Charge. HP Fast Charge lets laptops charge 50% in just 30 minutes. The laptops also have a slim 14.4mm profile and weigh just 2.97 pounds—a portable design that pairs nicely with a long battery life.

HP

For next-gen functionality, EliteBook Ultra G1q series packs an NPU capable of up to 45 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second); this helps to improve the performance and reduce the battery consumption of Copilot and other AI-powered functionality. HP's Poly Camera Pro tech allows for better video call experiences with features like Auto Frame, Spotlight, and virtual backgrounds, all of which operate directly with the NPU. The laptops also include premium endpoint security measures like HP Wolf Pro Security, and Microsoft Secured Core PC features to safeguard against threats and protect sensitive data.

Both laptops offer a 14-inch diagonal, 2.2K resolution display with 100% sRGB color gamut and ultra-wide viewing angles. The main difference lies in the touchscreen and brightness options: the 8-core model offers a non-touch 300-nit display or a touch 400-nit display, while the 12-core model has two touch options, 300 nits or 400 nits.

There is no confirmation on when these laptops will be released or their price. What we do know is that they will be available at the HP web store when pre-orders are open, or the release date is revealed. Note that the impressive battery life of the HP EliteBook Ultra G1q is primarily the result of its ARM architecture, which comes with some tradeoffs, including limited app compatibility.