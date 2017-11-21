How to Disable the Window Minimize and Maximize Animations on Windows

Windows normally animates windows whenever you minimize or maximize them. These animations can be disabled, if you like, making windows hide or appear immediately. This option is available on all modern versions of Windows, including Windows 7, 8, and 10.

You’ll find this toggle in the System Properties window. To open it, head to Control Panel > System and Security > System > Advanced system settings.

You can also click Start, type “sysdm.cpl” into the search box, and press “Enter” to instantly launch this window.

Click the “Advanced” tab in the System Properties window and click the “Settings” button under Performance.

Uncheck the “Animate windows when minimizing or maximizing” option here and click “OK”.

From here, you can also adjust a variety of other graphical effects like whether menus and tooltips slide into view or appear without any animation. However, if you want to change the menu animation speed, you’ll need to edit the registry.

To undo your changes and restore the default settings, just return here and set the main option back to “Let Windows choose what’s best for my computer”.

On an old PC that struggles with graphical effects, this could help speed things up. But, on any reasonably modern PC made since the Windows Vista era, this will only speed things up by skipping through the animation, which already completes smoothly and quickly.

On Windows 10, it appears that this option used to control the Start menu animation, too. However, toggling this option won’t disable the Start menu animation anymore on modern versions of Windows 10. It only controls the animations for desktop windows.