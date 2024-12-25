Shopping can be tough if you don't already know what you want. Even if you do know, it can be hard to get all the details while sifting through thousands of reviews or digging through product specs. Thankfully, Amazon's new AI helper, Rufus, can help streamline the process in many ways.

Rufus is Amazon's Helpful AI on the Amazon Mobile App

Rufus can help ease the burden of shopping online in many ways. It can answer specific questions about products, search Amazon for certain types of items, summarize pros and cons mentioned in product reviews, and more. For now, Rufus is only available on the Amazon mobile app, not their regular website. So if you want to take it for a spin, you'll need the app. Once the app has been installed, tap little orange and blue button in the bottom right corner of your mobile app to launch Rufus.

The funny thing is, Rufus can also do a lot of things it probably isn't supposed to do. Even though its purpose is to aid you with your shopping questions on Amazon, it can actually answer totally unrelated questions just like a normal chatbot. I've gotten it to give me estimates on the time required to drive from Boston to New York and even give general medical advice. That said, I wouldn't recommend using Rufus for that.

You'll be much better off playing to its strengths, using it to recommend clothing sizes, summarize product descriptions, and the like. That said, bear in mind that Rufus, like all generative AI, is not perfect. They can make mistakes and confidently present incorrect information. In my experience, Rufus tends to get most things right, but there have been a few cases where it messes up and doesn't even realize it.

I wouldn't take the word of Rufus on something so important that getting it wrong will ruin everything, but it's still a helpful tool. As for how exactly that tool can help you, there are many ways it can make your shopping experience simpler and more enjoyable.

Request Generated Summaries of Customer Reviews

If you're like me, you don't really trust product descriptions that hype up the item you're looking for. After all, a seller is trying to make money, so they aren't going to tell you about the shortcomings of their product, and they'll always do their best to make it sound awesome. This is where customer reviews come in: no one is more honest about their experience than a customer who is displeased with their purchase.

That said, it can take a lot of time to read through dozens or even hundreds of reviews, especially if you want to try and get the perspectives of both the one-star and the five-star reviews. Rufus can help you out with this. While on the product page for the item you are interested in, open up Rufus and ask it to summarize reviews. Usually, it will give you a fairly basic summary that points out commonly praised aspects of the item.

For instance, I asked Rufus to summarize reviews for a vacuum cleaner, the Shark Navigator NV356E. The initial review summary was brief, mentioning that reviews commonly praised the light weight, strong suction power, and great maneuverability. To get a more robust summary, all I had to do was ask Rufus for more details. After that, it covered all sorts of things talked about in the reviews, including accessories, the dust cup, the self-cleaning brush roll, and more.

It's probably still worth it to check out the poor reviews for an item you are interested in, but using Rufus to get review summaries gives you a great initial impression of the product and what's good or bad about it. That said, how useful this is all depends on how much you trust the reviews left for the product in the first place.

Ask Specific Questions About Product Specifications

Have you ever had a tough time finding out whether or not a product has some niche feature you really care about? Whether or not the item is rechargeable, or if the hoodie you're looking at has a sherpa lining? Sometimes, that information is just buried in the description somewhere. Other times, it's seemingly not mentioned at all. Whatever the case, you can ask Rufus to find this information for you if need be.

Now, Rufus can't pull up information that doesn't exist. For instance, there were a few hoodies I was looking at in which the product description didn't explicitly specify what fabric the lining was made of. Even if I ask Rufus, there is nothing for it to draw on. That said, if someone in the reviews mentions it, the AI helper can get an answer from there too.