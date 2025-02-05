While many people are wondering if the Philadelphia Eagles can finally knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, you may be asking how to watch it. Thankfully, it's very easy to watch the 2025 edition of the big game.

What Channel Is the Super Bowl On?

The 2025 Super Bowl LIX will be broadcast on FOX in the United States. The game rotates through the four major US TV networks—ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC—and this year is FOX's turn. The 2026 Super Bowl will be broadcast on NBC.

Watch the Super Bowl for Free With an OTA Antenna

Since FOX is broadcasted "over the air," it can be watched for free without a cable subscription. The simplest way to do that without messing around with streaming apps is with an OTA TV antenna. Most people have a local FOX affiliate within the range of a cheap antenna.

First, check to see if there is indeed a FOX station in your vicinity. Assuming there is one within 200 miles, the Winegard TV Antenna will do the job for around $30. Not only will this be great for watching the Super Bowl in HD without any streaming delay, but you can use it after the game to pick up ABC, FOX, NBC, PBS, and a variety of other free channels. It's a super useful thing to have.

How to Stream Super Bowl 2025

FOX is doing things a bit differently for the Super Bowl this time around. Instead of streaming the game on the FOX Sports app, Super Bowl LIX will be available for free to stream on Tubi. In addition to Tubi, you can also watch FOX on the various over-the-top live TV services.

FAQ

What Time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl officially kicks off at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM PST) on February 9, 2025.

Where Is the Super Bowl This Year?

Super Bowl LIX (2025) is being played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Who Is Performing at the Super Bowl 2025?

Kendrick Lamar is performing at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Jon Batiste will be singing the National Anthem, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle will sing America the Beautiful, and Ledisi will sing Lift Every Voice and Sing.