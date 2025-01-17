Summary Galaxy Unpacked showcases new Samsung products, and we can expect to find out about the S25.

The event will be held in San Jose and streamed globally on January 22, 2025 at 1pm EST.

Tune in live on Samsung's website or YouTube channel.

The latest Samsung Galaxy products are due to be announced soon, including the anticipated S25 range of smartphones. Here's how you can get the details as they're unveiled, directly from Samsung.

What Is Galaxy Unpacked?

Galaxy Unpacked is an event typically held twice a year, where Samsung showcases its upcoming devices. The next Unpacked on January 22 will be held in San Jose, California to a select in-person audience, but streamed online globally for everyone to see.

We can expect to get the lowdown on the new Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, and perhaps the rumored Slim model. We'll certainly hear plenty about Galaxy AI and how it integrates into the smartphones.

How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked

Galaxy Unpacked is streaming live on January 22, 2025 at 1pm EST (10am PT, 6pm GMT). To see what that is in your local time zone, use a service like Time.is.

To watch the event live, go to Samsung's Unpacked website. You can also watch it live and on-demand afterward on Samsung's YouTube channel. Based on previous events, it will likely last around an hour.

In some regions, you can register your interest on the website before the event and receive credit to use in Samsung's online shop. For example, those in the US get a $50 credit against eligible products when pre-ordering a new device—though you can't use the credit on the device itself.

It's time for me to get a new phone, so I'll be watching Galaxy Unpacked with anticipation and, barring any unwanted surprises, placing my S25 order. Hopefully Samsung won't disappoint.