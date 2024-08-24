Apple and Google haven't always had the best relationship, especially when it comes to Android. However, as Apple has launched more services, it's embraced Android in an effort to get as many users as possible. That's why the Apple TV+ streaming subscription is available on Google TV devices and Android phones (kinda).

What is Apple TV+?

Let's get one thing out of the way first—Apple TV is different than Apple TV+. Apple TV is a series of set-top boxes, similar to Roku, Google TV, Fire TV, etc. Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, etc. Annoyingly, Apple often refers to Apple TV+ as only "Apple TV."

Everything on Apple TV+ is an original movie or series made exclusively for the service. Unlike many other streaming services, Apple isn't pulling in content from other networks to fill its library. This means it has a relatively small catalog of titles compared to others, but it's more quality over quantity.

Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 per month with a free 7-day trial. All you need is a free Apple ID to sign up—no Apple device required.

How to Watch Apple TV on Google TV

Apple

We'll start with the easy one—watching Apple TV+ on a Google TV or Android TV device. Apple has an official Apple TV app available in the Google Play Store. You can simply download the app on your TV like you would with any streaming service, sign in, and you're all set.

How to Watch Apple TV on Android

Let's say you want to watch Apple TV+ on your Android phone or tablet—that's not as easy. Unfortunately, Apple's official app is only available for TVs. It can't be installed on phones and tablets. Instead, you'll need to use a browser, such as Google Chrome.

First, navigate to tv.apple.com in a browser on your Android device. Tap "Sign In" and enter your credentials. Now, you can watch Apple TV+ in your browser. It's certainly not as nice of an experience as a dedicated app, but it works.

You may not be the biggest Apple fan in the world if you're an Android user, but there is some great stuff on Apple TV+. It's worth checking out with the free 7-day trial if you've never given it a look.