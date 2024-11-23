Thanksgiving doesn't get as much love as Christmas, but one thing a lot of people like to do is watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. These days, it's locked behind a streaming service, but there's still a way to watch it for free—this weekend only.

You'll Need Apple TV+ to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Apple TV

For the longest time, you could watch this classic holiday special every year on channels like CBS or ABC. Unfortunately, Apple acquired the rights to it in 2020, so those days are behind us. Honestly, this is one of the things I hate about modern streaming, even if I understand how convenient it is in other areas. It really feels like holiday specials from 1973 should be exempt from that type of ownership.

But it is what it is. Apple owns the rights to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving now, and that means you need Apple TV+ if you want to watch it this year. The good news is that you can still do that for free this weekend. Perhaps feeling a little generous, Apple has made it so you can watch this Peanuts special on November 23rd and 24th for free, even if you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber.

The bad news is that, even under these circumstances, you'll likely need an Apple ID in order to login to the streaming app. If you don't have one already, don't worry: it doesn't cost anything to set one up, and you don't have to own an Apple product to do it, either. It's easy to do on an iPad or iPhone, but if you don't have one of those, you can set one up through a browse,r too.

If you are getting this information a little late, be aware that you can still feasibly watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free this year, even after the 24th. If you sign up for a free trial of Apple TV+, you can watch the special that way. Just don't forget to cancel your subscription before the free trial runs out, if you don't want to keep it anymore.

Apple will likely own a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, they will let people watch it for free every year, but there's no guarantee of that. For now though, let's count our blessings this Thanksgiving.