My Samsung Galaxy smartphone has a clever feature called Dual Messenger that lets me keep two versions of certain apps, along with a second contacts list, to help me keep my work and home life separate. It’s a top-tier feature that every Samsung user should try—here’s how to use it.

What is Samsung Dual Messenger?

Dual Messenger is a feature available on Samsung Galaxy smartphones that allows you to create a second, entirely separate clone of five different apps: WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, Telegram, and Messenger.

This allows you to sign in to those apps without any connection to the accounts used in the primary versions of those apps. With the ability to create a second contacts list, too, these cloned apps are isolated from your main contacts. I use it for some work apps, but you could easily apply this to two different sets of friends, or to keep family and friends separate.

Before you start creating cloned apps using Dual Messenger, it’s a good idea to create your secondary contacts list. This adds another layer of privacy to your main list—when you create a second Telegram account, for instance, only the secondary list of contacts can be shared, not your original.

This works by choosing which contacts from your primary contacts list you wish to share on the secondary list. If you leave this setting switched off, all of your primary contacts will be shared with the cloned apps.

Close

To do this, open up your Settings menu and select Advanced Features > Dual Messenger. Under the “Contacts” section, make sure to select the slider next to the “Use Separate Contacts List” option. Next, tap the option itself, then tap “Select Contacts” to enter your main contacts list. Tap “Add” to begin selecting contacts, or “Delete” to remove any from the list. You can do this with as many contacts as you wish to share.

Cloning or Removing an App Using Dual Messenger

With your secondary contacts list in place, you can go ahead and begin cloning your apps. At the moment, only five apps (WhatsApp, Snapchat, Facebook, Telegram, and Messenger) are supported.