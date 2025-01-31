Summary Tasks in ChatGPT allow for scheduled actions or reminders.

You can manage Tasks in the ChatGPT web app or by asking ChatGPT.

Configure notifications for Tasks to receive emails or push notifications.

If you have a ChatGPT subscription, you have access to a model that can create scheduled tasks within the ChatGPT app. You can do far more than simply turn ChatGPT into a glorified reminder app, however; Tasks have plenty of helpful uses.

What Are Tasks in ChatGPT?

Tasks is a feature in ChatGPT that lets you schedule actions for specific dates and times or set recurring actions. This means that you can use ChatGPT for tasks such as reminders. You give ChatGPT a prompt containing the action you want ChatGPT to take and when you want it to happen, and when the specified time occurs, ChatGPT will generate a new message in the chat based on your prompt.

Tasks are OpenAI's first step in attempting to make ChatGPT more than just an AI chatbot by turning it into an AI-powered virtual assistant. Using Tasks, you can get ChatGPT to generate a weather report at the same time every day, get a reminder to put the dishwasher on before you go to bed, or schedule almost any other task that ChatGPT can do, such as creating an image or telling you a joke.

How to Create a Task in ChatGPT

Creating a task in ChatGPT is incredibly simple to do; all you need to do is ask. However, you'll need to use the correct ChatGPT model for this to work. The GPT-4o with Scheduled Tasks model is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Teams users in beta, although Tasks should be coming to free users at some point in the future. You can create tasks on the ChatGPT apps for iPhone, Android, and macOS, as well as the ChatGPT web app, although it's not currently available in the Windows desktop app.

Open ChatGPT in a supported app or on the web. Open a new chat and select the GPT-4o with Scheduled Tasks model. Enter a prompt that contains both the action that you want ChatGPT to take and a schedule for that action. ChatGPT will then process the information and create a new Task, which will appear in your chat. The action should then occur at the time or times you have specified.