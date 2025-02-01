You can browse the web on Android using TalkBack–you don't even have to see the screen. It’s an accessibility feature for people who have vision impairments, but it can be useful to others as well. I'll show you how you can learn it in three steps.

What Is Talkback?

With this accessibility feature on, the phone “talks back” to you, reading aloud whatever is on your screen. You just tap the screen, and it’ll read whatever's currently in focus. That way, you can read web pages or click on buttons and links without ever looking at your screen. It can even describe images to you.

Since you’re using single taps to hear the screen out loud, you can’t use the usual touch gestures to interact with the phone. The Talkback feature comes with its own set of gestures to navigate the phone.

They’re pretty straightforward, but you have to learn them and practice getting them down. I hope to help you fast-track that process. We'll start from the basics and build up from there.

How To Turn TalkBack On and Off

When you’re setting up your Android for the first time, it lets you enable Talkback and walks you through the tutorial. You can also enable it later on using any of these three options. Pick whichever you find the easiest for you.

Use Google Assistant

This is the easy way to do it. The Google Assistant can turn Talkback on and off for you (it’s built into every Android phone). Just say “Hey Google,” and ask it to “Turn on Talkback.”

Use Device Settings

If that doesn’t work, you can try the device settings. Open the settings app and scroll down to the Accessibility menu. Find Talkback and toggle “Use Talkback.”

Set Up a Talkback Shortcut

For easy access, you can enable the shortcut to turn Talkback on and off. One shortcut is a floating button on the right side of the screen that can be toggled with a double tap.

Go to Settings > Accessibility > Talkback > Talkback Shortcut.