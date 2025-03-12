WordsCharactersReading time

Unlike Wine, which requires command-line knowledge and manual configuration, some programs provide a user-friendly graphical interface that streamlines the entire process. One such program is PlayOnLinux. Let's find out what it is and whether it's still a viable way to handle Windows applications on Linux.

What Is PlayOnLinux?

PlayOnLinux serves as a graphical front-end for Wine, which is a compatibility layer that allows you to enjoy Windows software on Linux without installing a full Windows virtual machine. PlayOnLInux is especially appealing if, like me, you find Wine's command-line complexity daunting.

What makes PlayOnLinux special is its approach to application management. Instead of using a single Wine environment for all your Windows programs—which often leads to conflicts—PlayOnLinux creates separate Wine environments for each application. This isolation ensures that if one Windows program requires a specific Wine configuration or version, it won't interfere with others.

Furthermore, PlayOnLinux includes scripts for many popular Windows games and applications. These scripts automate the installation process, handling tweaks and settings specific to each program, making installation a breeze.

Getting Started With PlayOnLinux

The PlayOnLinux is present in the repositories of various major Linux distributions. However, if you prefer the most current version, you can download the .deb file from the PlayOnLinux download page.

For example, for Ubuntu and Debian-based Distributions (like Linux Mint and Pop!_OS), use APT:

sudo apt install playonlinux

Fedora users can use DNF, the modern package manager, to install PlayOnLinux.

sudo dnf install playonlinux

For Arch Linux and Arch-based distributions, run:

sudo pacman -S playonlinux

Additionally, for all distributions, PlayOnLinux is available via Flatpak, offering a universal installation method.

flatpak install flathub com.playonlinux.PlayOnLinux4

It's also recommended to add 32-bit Wine support if you're using a 64-bit system, as certain Windows applications run solely on 32-bit Wine. You can enable 32-bit Wine support by running these commands:

dpkg --add-architecture i386

sudo apt update

sudo apt install wine64 wine32

Once installed, you should be able to find PlayOnLinux in your Applications menu.

If you encounter an error while launching PlayOnLinux, ensure you have the asyncore module installed. If not, you can install it by executing sudo apt install python3-pyasyncore command on Ubuntu, or search for the package on your system's package manager.

When you open it for the first time, you'll be greeted by the PlayOnLinux main window. It's a pretty straightforward interface with buttons like "Install a Program," "Configure Wine," and "Run."

And that's it! PlayOnLinux is installed and ready to go on your Linux system.

Install and Run Windows Program

Now, let's actually use PlayOnLinux to run a Windows program. To keep things simple and relatable, let's take a classic example: Notepad++, a popular text editor for Windows.

Open PlayOnLinux from your Applications menu. In the main window, you'll see a button labeled Install a Program or Install. Click on that.

A new window will pop up, titled PlayOnLinux Install Menu. Here, you can either search for a program by name or navigate via categories. In the search bar at the top, type Notepad and press Enter. You should see Notepad++ appear in the list of applications. Click on Notepad Plus Plus to select it, and then click Install.

PlayOnLinux will now start a wizard to navigate you along the installation process. It might ask you a few questions, and it will likely download the necessary Wine components if it hasn't already. Just go with the on-screen directives. It's usually pretty self-explanatory.

Once the installation is complete, you should see Notepad++ listed in the main PlayOnLinux window. To run it, simply select Notepad++ in the PlayOnLinux window and click the Run button.