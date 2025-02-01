Summary Photoshop CC 2015 runs well on Linux with Wine, maintaining functionality and responsiveness.

Installation requires Wine packages and the offline installer file for Photoshop CC 2015.

Recommended for users seeking to run Adobe products on Linux, especially if willing to use older software versions.

Need Adobe Photoshop on Linux? Sadly, you can't run the current or even the recent versions of Photoshop, but you can run Photoshop CC 2015 perfectly. This version was my go-to for many years, and it even has the coveted camera raw filter.

What You'll Need for Photoshop on Linux

We'll be using Wine (a compatibility layer that lets you run Windows apps on Linux and macOS) to install and run Photoshop. It works surprisingly well.

Photoshop with Wine is snappy and responsive. All the keyboard shortcuts and tools work like a charm, so does drag-and-drop and all the filters. While I was working on it, I forgot I was not on Windows. Photoshop with Wine is that seamless. I’m confident you’ll have the same experience with your workflows.

To actually install Photoshop, we need the setup file for the compatible version (Photoshop CC 2015). You can either use the installation DVD if you have one lying around, or you can download it from Adobe's website. You'll need a Creative Cloud subscription or, if you purchased the Photoshop CC 2015 version at some point, you can use the same serial number to get the offline installer.

You'll also need to install some Wine packages. I'm on Debian 12, and it has an in-built GUI package manager. I'll show you how to install the required packages using that. If you'd rather use the terminal, I'll also include instructions for installing it using the APT package manager. You can use the package manager of your choice.

Theoretically, this version of Photoshop should work just fine on any distro, but it has been tested to work particularly well with Ubuntu, Mint, and their derivatives. You can find more details on WineHQ’s test results page.

Setting Up Wine

Let’s start by installing the required Wine packages. Here are the four packages we want:

WineHQ-stable Winetricks Wine64 Wine32:i386

If you have the Synaptic Package Manager on your machine, use the first method. If you don’t, skip to the next package manager section.

Install Wine Using the Graphical Package Manager

Open the Synaptic Package Manager. You can either search for it using the Application Finder or find it in the application menu under Settings. It might ask you for the root password.

Next, search for “wine.” There’s a search button in the top right corner. Scroll down and look for the four packages I listed. Right-click on them, one by one, and select “Mark for Installation.”