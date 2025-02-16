Summary HomeKit Secure Video can use face recognition to identify people detected on any compatible smart home camera (including video doorbells).

Face recognition requires an iCloud+ subscription and an Apple device to use as a home hub for local analysis.

You can tag unrecognized faces and mute notifications from any recognized faces to improve the feature's effectiveness.

Apple's HomeKit Secure Video is a compelling choice thanks to its generous iCloud+ storage plan. The platform also offers face recognition, which can try to identify the people who appear on your smart home cameras or video doorbells.

What Is HomeKit Secure Video Face Recognition?

HomeKit Secure Video is a feature of Apple's smart home ecosystem that allows you to store recordings from your smart home cameras and video doorbells in iCloud. You need an iCloud+ subscription, and you also need to set up an Apple device as a home hub to process and analyze the video and allow you to access your recordings when you're away from home.

You can use an Apple TV 4K, a HomePod, or even an iPad, although the tablet isn't supported as a home hub on the upgraded version of the Home app.

Apple HomePod (2nd generation) $370 at Amazon

You also need a compatible smart home camera or video doorbell. This needs to be a product that explicitly supports HomeKit Secure Video, although there are workarounds if your camera or doorbell isn't supported. Supported products include the Aqara Video Doorbell G4, the Logitech Circle View Doorbell, and the WeMo Smart Video Doorbell.

Logitech Circle View Wired Video Doorbell See at Apple

HomeKit Secure Video includes features such as motion detection for people, animals, vehicles, and packages, but it also includes a face recognition feature. This compares the faces that are captured on your smart cameras to faces that have been tagged in the Photos app. All the analysis takes place locally on your home hub device; none of the data is sent to Apple's servers.

If a face is recognized, the name is included in the motion alert notification so you can see instantly who is at your front door or in your home. You also have the option to mute notifications from recognized faces. Instead of getting an alert every time your significant other comes home or leaves the house, you only get notifications when an unrecognized person arrives.

How to Enable Face Recognition in the Home App

If you want to use face recognition, once you've set up your camera with HomeKit Secure Video, you need to turn the face recognition feature on. You can do so within the accessory settings for your camera. Face recognition won't work unless you have people recognition turned on for your camera.

Open the Home app and tap and hold the thumbnail for your camera. Select "Accessory Settings." Scroll down and select "Face Recognition." Toggle "Face Recognition" on. Select your library and choose "Only Me" or "Everyone in this Home" to grant access to recognized faces from your Photos library.