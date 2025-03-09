Google Wallet is a nifty Android app that allows you to save your bank cards and make contactless payments. But it can do much more, including storing your event tickets and boarding passes. Here's how you can save your passes and tickets.

Add a Boarding Pass or an Event Ticket to Google Wallet

Adding your booked event ticket or an airline boarding pass to Google Wallet is a breeze. You may not even need to add it manually. If you receive the confirmation email of a booked event ticket or a boarding pass in the same Gmail account linked to Google Wallet, it's likely to show up in the app automatically. This seamless integration is currently live for select airlines and ticketing providers worldwide, and the number will continue to increase over time.

However, if you prefer to take control and don't want to wait for the ticket or boarding pass to appear in Google Wallet automatically, or if it doesn't show up even after waiting, you can add it manually.

To add an event ticket or boarding pass, you'll have to use the website or app of the service you used to book it. This service can be the airline, venue, or ticket broker. After you complete the checkout process, you'll typically see an "Add to Google Wallet" option. Tap on it and choose "Add."

You can also navigate to the "Add to Google Wallet" option in the app or website's booked ticket history or on the booking service's website.

Add a Boarding Pass Using a Screenshot

However, if you cannot add the event ticket or boarding pass using the booking service's app or website, there is another way. For this, you have to open the event ticket or boarding pass on your phone, center the bar code or QR code, and take a screenshot.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, you'll get the option to "Add to Google Wallet" in the screenshot saved notification. Select the option and follow the on-screen instructions. However, you won't get the "Add to Google Wallet" option if you have an Android phone from other manufacturers.

That said, you can still add it to Google Wallet. Open the app and tap on the "Add to Wallet" button. Then, choose "Photo" from the list of options. The app will open the camera. Tap the gallery button to locate the screenshot you've just taken. Once you select the screenshot, the app will show a preview. If everything looks all right and you can see the barcode, select "Done."

Google Wallet will open the "Add boarding pass using this photo" wizard. Follow the on-screen instructions to continue adding the boarding pass. Once added, the ticket or boarding pass will appear in the app.