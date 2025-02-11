Summary Export your browser bookmarks as an HTML file and upload them into ChatGPT.

Use ChatGPT to extract URLs from the HTML file and create a folder structure.

Populate the new HTML file with URLs to import organized bookmarks back into your browser.

If you're like me, your browser's bookmark bar probably looks like a digital junkyard—countless saved links with no real organization. But there's hope! Here’s my step-by-step guide on how to use ChatGPT to declutter and organize your browser bookmarks.

Step 1: Export Your Bookmark File

First things first—we need to get your bookmarks out of your browser. The exact steps will vary depending on which browser you use, but it's generally pretty straightforward.

For Chrome and other Chromium-based browsers like Edge or Brave, click the three-dot menu (top-right corner) > Bookmarks and Lists > Bookmark Manager. From there, click the three-dot menu (top-right corner) again and select "Export bookmarks." This will save your bookmarks as an HTML file.

Firefox users can click the hamburger button (three horizontal lines in top-right corner), select "Bookmarks" and then "Manage Bookmarks." From the new window that opens, click Import and Backup > Export Bookmarks to HTML.

For Safari folks, click File > Export Bookmarks. Simple as that!

Step 2: Share the Bookmark File Content With ChatGPT

Open the bookmark file, and it should open a new page in your browser. You'll see all your bookmarked links listed. However, we don't want this view—we need the actual code containing the URLs and the folder structure. To get this, right-click anywhere on the page and select "View Page Source." This shows you the actual HTML code we need.

Click anywhere in this code view, press Ctrl+A (or Command+A on Mac) to select everything, and copy it. Now head over to ChatGPT and paste the entire code into a new message.

Don't try to upload this file as an attachment to ChatGPT. In my testing, this leads to missed links or straight-up hallucinations.

First, we want a clean list of all the URLs in the bookmark file and strip away all the HTML formatting. To do this, simply copy paste the bookmark file source code (as shown in the previous step) along with this prompt:

I copy-pasted the HTML code for a bookmark file. Please count and tell me the total number of URLs in the file and then list the URLs in a format you can easily copy and paste. <insert HTML code for bookmark file here>

This works like a charm if you're dealing with fewer than 50 bookmarks. But what if you're a bookmark hoarder like me? In that case, we need to level up our approach. If you've got ChatGPT Plus, switch to o1 model and use the Canvas feature with this prompt:

Create a tool where I can upload a bookmark file. It will tell me the total number of bookmarks in the file and then give me a complete list of all the bookmark URLs, so I can copy and paste them easily.

This will generate the code for the tool in ChatGPT Canvas. When you hit the Preview button in the top-right corner, it will render the application for you to use in real-time. That said, the application might not be error-free on the first go! You might need to do a few back-and-forths to get it to work perfectly. Just ask ChatGPT to fix any bugs as you encounter them or add any new feature, and it will do it.