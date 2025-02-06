Summary Apple's Invites app allows you to create events and respond to invites, and attendees don't need an Apple device or account.

You can create and customize events and add shared albums and music playlists, as well as add events to the calendar.

You'll need an iCloud+ subscription to create events, and Android users may face some limitations with Apple Invites which require email verification before they can respond.

Apple has released its own event management app, called Invites. The app allows you to create events, send out invitations, and manage responses. It's easy to use, and invitees don't even need to have an Apple device to respond.

How to Create a New Event in Apple Invites

To create an event, you'll need to download and install the Apple Invites app from the App Store. You also need an iCloud+ subscription to create a new event, although you don't need one to respond to invitations.

Open the app and click "Create Event." Tap "Add Background" to create a background image for the invitation. You can select one of the available backgrounds, tap "Photos" to use one of your photos as the background, or tap "Camera" to take a photo to use as the background. If you have Apple Intelligence, you can also tap "Playground" to create an original image using Image Playground.