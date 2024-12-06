Key Takeaways AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Gemini can help plan trips and create itineraries using natural language processing.

Chatbots can make product recommendations, compare product specs, and summarize reviews.

You can also create personalized to-do lists, draft emails, and generate cleaning schedules for efficient planning.

AI chatbots can be useful tools for making your daily tasks a little easier. You can get help with everything from planning trips or shopping to creating to-do lists or writing emails.

What Are AI Chatbots, and What Can They Do?

You'd have to have been living under a rock not to have at least heard mention of AI chatbots in recent years. The rise of chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude AI has been nothing short of phenomenal, with major companies such as Meta, Google, and Apple putting huge amounts of money into developing their own AI products.

An AI chatbot is a piece of software that can hold human-like conversations. These apps use natural language processing to understand the meaning of the user input. The responses are generated by machine learning models known as Large Language Models (LLMs) which have been trained on huge amounts of text data.

The LLM uses the patterns from this data to predict the most likely word to give as the first word of the response. It then repeats the process to generate the next word, and so on. Because LLMs are trained on text generated by humans, the responses usually sound very much like the responses a human would give.

Because of the nature of how they work, AI chatbots can sometimes make up information that sounds plausible. You should always double-check important information elsewhere, particularly when it comes to purchasing decisions.

How to Use AI Chatbots for Planning Trips

There are plenty of AI chatbot apps specifically designed for planning trips. However, the majority of these apps are built on AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and are simply given an initial prompt that instructs them to provide help in trip planning. You can get much the same experience using a generic chatbot such as Google Gemini or Meta AI and giving it a prompt focused on trip planning. I use ChatGPT, but any good AI chatbot will work.

Finding Destinations

The first part of planning any trip is choosing a destination. An AI chatbot can be very useful in this regard. All you need to do is ask for suggestions for places to visit, along with a description of what kind of destinations you're looking for.

The more details you can provide about what you want, the better the results will be. I asked ChatGPT for recommendations for somewhere in Europe that has beautiful sandy beaches and great food, but that isn't too crowded. I also asked to visit two locations on my trip that are fairly close to one another.

The response gave me two suggestions. The first was Puglia and Matera in Italy, and a web search confirmed that Puglia has beautiful beaches and is relatively quiet in comparison to other parts of Italy. Matera is about an hour away, has great food, some unique places to visit, and is also relatively quiet.

All boxes checked.

The second option was Costa Brava and Girona, in Spain. Once again, research confirmed that the suggested locations in Costa Brava offered beautiful beaches and great food while being less crowded than more popular destinations. Girona was within easy reach and offered some interesting places to visit.

Overall, both suggestions were very useful. If you're not happy with the suggestions that your AI chatbot gives you, all you need to do is ask for more, and it will generate different options. You can also add more detail to refine the suggestions.

Creating Itineraries

Once you've picked a location, you might want some help in deciding what to do there. AI chatbots can help to create itineraries for you. If I decided that I want to make the trip to Puglia and Matera, I could ask ChatGPT to create an itinerary for a two-day stay in Matera and include the types of things that I would and wouldn't be interested in doing. Once again, the more detail you can give, the better your results are likely to be.