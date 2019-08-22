X, formerly known as Twitter, blocks some tweets with a "potentially sensitive content" warning, including when you're retweeting them. You can disable this warning—even on an iPhone or iPad. You can also disable sensitive content warnings on your tweets without making your account private.

What Is "Sensitive Content?"

According to X, the warning label is for potentially sensitive content such as violence or nudity. To put it bluntly, X (Twitter) is a more laissez-faire social network compared to platforms like Facebook. While X's sensitive media policy does ban excessively gory media, media depicting sexual violence, and illegal content, almost anything else is permitted.

By default, X restricts such media with a warning like, "This media may contain sensitive material," "This profile may include potentially sensitive content," or "The following media includes potentially sensitive content."

How to Skip the "Sensitive Content" Warning

You can disable the sensitive content warning in X's privacy settings. You'll find these options in the same place on the Android app, but they aren't available on the X app for iPhone. However, if you change the setting on the web, the X iPhone and iPad apps will show you sensitive content without any warnings.

To disable the warning, go to the X official website and click the "More" button on the left side of the screen, that is represented by three dots in a circle.

Next, select the "Settings and Privacy" option from the pop-up menu.

Choose "Privacy and Safety" from the list of options on the left and then select "Content You See."

Check the box next to "Display media that may contain sensitive content" to disable the warning for tweets.

How to Show "Sensitive Content" in Searches

Tweets with sensitive content are normally hidden from searches, but you can enable them if you prefer. Just like above, you can follow these steps in the X app for Android, but the setting isn't available for iPhone or iPad.

To do so, visit the X official website and click More > Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > Content You See > Search Settings. Uncheck "Hide Sensitive Content" here.

How to Remove the Warning From Your Own Tweets

To stop X from marking media you upload as sensitive, choose More > Settings and Privacy > Privacy and Safety > Your Posts. Ensure "Mark media you post as having material that may be sensitive" is unchecked.

This option is available on the web and in the Android app but not in the X app for iPhone and iPad.

X reserves the right to permanently enable this option for your account if you abuse this option and upload sensitive media without tagging it as such. If you can't disable it, that's why.

If you don't want to see sensitive content, don't worry—that's the default setting on X.

This was all about how you can unblock potentially sensitive content on X. Wasn't that easy? However, giving X the option to show sensitive content may sometimes cause X to display some extreme content. So make sure that once you've configured X to show sensitive content, don't hand over your X account to anyone else, especially a child.