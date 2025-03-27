Summary Buy a dock to plug your Steam Deck into the TV, you can use almost any old USB-C hub or buy a purpose-built dock specifically for handhelds like the Deck.

Pair Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and virtually any other Bluetooth controller.

Don't forget the party games! Make the most of Steam sales, load up on multiplayer titles, and install emulators so that you have a portable party that's ready to go.

The Steam Deck is the perfect handheld gaming companion for any PC gamer who wants to take their library on the go, but it’s not just a one-trick pony for personal play.

With the right accessories and some carefully chosen games, your Steam Deck can be the ultimate portable party machine. Here’s how to turn Valve’s handheld into the life of the party.

Buy a Dock for TV Play

The Steam Deck is equipped with a single USB-C port on the top of the unit. You probably only ever use this for charging your console, but if you invest in a hub or dock you can add a selection of useful ports to your Deck.

This includes an HDMI output for connecting to a TV, additional USB-A ports for connecting external drives, and Ethernet ports for wired networking. While connected to a dock, your console can be powered using a USB-C power passthrough input so that you can charge and stay connected to the TV at the same time.

Valve

There’s a good chance that any old USB-C hub you have lying around will work with your Steam Deck. If you already have one lying around for use with a MacBook or other laptop that has a limited port selection (or even an iPad or Android phone), it’s worth trying to connect it to your Steam Deck to see what happens.

Alternatively, you can purchase docks that are better suited to the Steam Deck. These include models like the official Valve Steam Deck Docking Station and the budget-friendly UGREEN Steam Deck Dock. These both allow you to position your Steam Deck in an upright pose while playing, which are especially if you want to play in “tabletop mode” (i.e. when you’re not connected to an external display).